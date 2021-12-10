Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Trading Down 1.9%

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF)’s share price traded down 1.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $52.08 and last traded at $52.08. 1,234 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 9,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.08.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Diageo alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.31.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.