DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) – KeyCorp issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the year. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DRH. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.63.

NYSE:DRH opened at $9.32 on Friday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.36. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.77.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 25.28% and a negative net margin of 91.48%. The firm had revenue of $179.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 258.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000.

In related news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $327,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.