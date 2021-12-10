Digital China (OTCMKTS:DCHIF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.55

Digital China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DCHIF)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.55 and traded as high as $0.55. Digital China shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 2,000 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Digital China Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DCHIF)

Digital China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through five segments: DCITS, Smart Industry Chain Business, [email protected] City Business, Investing Business, and Other Business. The DCITS segment provides system development, maintenance, industry cloud, and infrastructure development services for the banking industry; and technical, application software development, and industry cloud construction and operation services for government, enterprises, and agriculture clients.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Digital China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.