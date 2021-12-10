Digital Transformation Opportunities (OTCMKTS:DTOCU) Trading Down 0.1%

Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTOCU) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.87 and last traded at $9.89. 589 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 77,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average is $9.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DTOCU. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Digital Transformation Opportunities during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Digital Transformation Opportunities by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Digital Transformation Opportunities during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Digital Transformation Opportunities during the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Digital Transformation Opportunities during the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000.

Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

