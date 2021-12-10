DigitalNote (XDN) Price Hits $0.0003

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded down 24% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. Over the last week, DigitalNote has traded down 61.4% against the US dollar. One DigitalNote coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalNote has a market cap of $2.77 million and approximately $80,964.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DigitalNote alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.12 or 0.00406386 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000143 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000249 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

DigitalNote (CRYPTO:XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 8,069,071,130 coins and its circulating supply is 7,928,764,890 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.