Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Trading Down 7.5%

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL)’s share price traded down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.98 and last traded at $12.98. 728 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 178,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.03.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDL. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $402,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $766,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,303,000. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

