Discover Financial Services to Post FY2021 Earnings of $18.04 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Discover Financial Services in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $18.04 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $17.95. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.91 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.54 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.62 EPS.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DFS. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.17.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $115.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $81.04 and a 1 year high of $135.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.32 and its 200-day moving average is $122.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.96%.

In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $2,720,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total transaction of $396,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,208,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,283,097,000 after purchasing an additional 632,214 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 22.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,614,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,438,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816,544 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,523,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,427,667,000 after purchasing an additional 195,725 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,027,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,014,197,000 after purchasing an additional 184,810 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 2.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,318,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $865,711,000 after purchasing an additional 195,693 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

