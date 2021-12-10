discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV) Insider Simon Gibbins Sells 58,379 Shares

discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV) insider Simon Gibbins sold 58,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 987 ($13.09), for a total transaction of £576,200.73 ($764,090.61).

DSCV stock traded down GBX 19 ($0.25) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 960 ($12.73). 135,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,217. discoverIE Group plc has a one year low of GBX 600.20 ($7.96) and a one year high of GBX 1,274 ($16.89). The firm has a market cap of £910.14 million and a PE ratio of 75.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,042.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.89, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a GBX 3.35 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. discoverIE Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.78%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,220 ($16.18) price target on shares of discoverIE Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.91) price target on shares of discoverIE Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Design & Manufacturing, and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

