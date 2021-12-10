Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Stake Lessened by Capital Management Corp VA

Capital Management Corp VA trimmed its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,680 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Discovery were worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DISCK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Discovery by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,542,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,140 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Discovery by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,965,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,506,000 after purchasing an additional 996,055 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 46.5% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,561,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,877,000 after acquiring an additional 6,524,319 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,363,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,172,000 after acquiring an additional 681,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 66.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,365,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,286,000 after acquiring an additional 6,152,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

DISCK stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.62. The company had a trading volume of 29,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,855,850. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.40. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.72 and a 12 month high of $66.70. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.35.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.14). Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

