Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX) Trading 0.1% Higher

Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX)’s share price traded up 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.77 and last traded at $25.77. 351 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 4,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.75.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.37.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF stock. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 2.30% of Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

