Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL) were up 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $44.84 and last traded at $44.84. Approximately 88,695 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 56,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.47.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 98.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,008,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 179,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after acquiring an additional 15,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 49.6% in the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,542,000 after acquiring an additional 344,136 shares in the last quarter.

