DMScript 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,812.00 (DMST)

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. During the last week, DMScript has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DMScript coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. DMScript has a total market cap of $180,240.11 and $1,812.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DMScript alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00057307 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,997.88 or 0.08256683 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.07 or 0.00080683 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,488.09 or 1.00140744 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00056807 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002765 BTC.

DMScript Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com

Buying and Selling DMScript

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DMScript Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMScript and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.