Dock Hits Market Cap of $51.09 Million (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 10th. One Dock coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0691 or 0.00000145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dock has traded down 32.9% against the U.S. dollar. Dock has a market cap of $51.09 million and $12.37 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dock alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.47 or 0.00359863 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004461 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00039695 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Dock Coin Profile

DOCK is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 867,294,916 coins and its circulating supply is 739,424,122 coins. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dock’s official website is dock.io . The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Buying and Selling Dock

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.