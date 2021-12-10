Doki Doki Finance (DOKI) Trading Down 14.9% Over Last 7 Days

Doki Doki Finance (CURRENCY:DOKI) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 10th. Doki Doki Finance has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and $77,251.00 worth of Doki Doki Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Doki Doki Finance coin can now be purchased for about $38.20 or 0.00078763 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Doki Doki Finance has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00039560 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $101.11 or 0.00208469 BTC.

Doki Doki Finance Profile

DOKI is a coin. It was first traded on October 9th, 2020. Doki Doki Finance’s total supply is 50,000 coins. The official message board for Doki Doki Finance is medium.com/@dokidoki.finance . Doki Doki Finance’s official website is dokidoki.finance . Doki Doki Finance’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. DOKI is the ecosystem token of Doki Doki Finance and can be used to stake and earn rewards in its Dstake pools. “

Buying and Selling Doki Doki Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doki Doki Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doki Doki Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Doki Doki Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

