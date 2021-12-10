Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 15,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 85,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan N. Story bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.42 per share, for a total transaction of $111,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James R. Chapman bought 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.56.

NYSE:D opened at $76.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.61. The stock has a market cap of $61.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $81.08.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

