Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.25 Per Share

Analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) will announce $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.03. Domino’s Pizza posted earnings per share of $3.46 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full-year earnings of $13.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.36 to $13.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $15.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.90 to $15.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Domino’s Pizza.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $468.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $600.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $507.32.

DPZ traded up $4.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $534.42. 315,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,271. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $319.71 and a twelve month high of $549.51. The company has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $499.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $491.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.59%.

In other news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total transaction of $938,991.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,148,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,679,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $331,684,000 after buying an additional 17,266 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 439.9% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 44,711 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,857,000 after buying an additional 36,430 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

