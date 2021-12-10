Don-key Trading 58.2% Lower Over Last Week (DON)

Don-key (CURRENCY:DON) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 10th. Don-key has a market cap of $14.61 million and approximately $858,841.00 worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Don-key coin can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00000946 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Don-key has traded 58.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Don-key Coin Profile

Don-key (CRYPTO:DON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,943,336 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Donationcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency specifically branded for use in giving, sharing, charitable donations and for the underdog. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

Don-key Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Don-key directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Don-key should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Don-key using one of the exchanges listed above.

