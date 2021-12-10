DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.79

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.79 and traded as low as $16.90. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund shares last traded at $17.01, with a volume of 609,718 shares trading hands.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.79.
The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.521 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This is an increase from DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund’s previous None dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 8%.
About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL)
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income and its secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation. The firm seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for their potential to provide high current income, growth of capital, or both.
