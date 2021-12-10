DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.79

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.79 and traded as low as $16.90. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund shares last traded at $17.01, with a volume of 609,718 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.79.

Get DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.521 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This is an increase from DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund’s previous None dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 8%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,364,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,745,000 after buying an additional 125,308 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 24.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,421,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,243,000 after buying an additional 280,452 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 34.6% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,102,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,952,000 after buying an additional 283,412 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 1.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,001,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,783,000 after purchasing an additional 14,414 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 871,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,479,000 after purchasing an additional 8,994 shares during the period.

About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL)

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income and its secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation. The firm seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for their potential to provide high current income, growth of capital, or both.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.