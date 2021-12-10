Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Announces $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.285 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.
Douglas Dynamics has increased its dividend by 16.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Douglas Dynamics has a payout ratio of 51.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Douglas Dynamics to earn $2.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.7%.
Douglas Dynamics stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.47. The stock had a trading volume of 73,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,278. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $930.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.90. Douglas Dynamics has a one year low of $34.99 and a one year high of $51.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.15.
In other Douglas Dynamics news, Director James L. Janik sold 8,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $374,209.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLOW. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 457.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 8.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,819 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 151.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 33,506 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 209.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after acquiring an additional 87,473 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 16.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after acquiring an additional 30,594 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.
About Douglas Dynamics
Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.
