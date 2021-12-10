Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Announces $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.285 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

Douglas Dynamics has increased its dividend by 16.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Douglas Dynamics has a payout ratio of 51.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Douglas Dynamics to earn $2.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.7%.

Douglas Dynamics stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.47. The stock had a trading volume of 73,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,278. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $930.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.90. Douglas Dynamics has a one year low of $34.99 and a one year high of $51.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.15.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $127.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.35 million. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Douglas Dynamics news, Director James L. Janik sold 8,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $374,209.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLOW. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 457.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 8.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,819 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 151.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 33,506 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 209.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after acquiring an additional 87,473 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 16.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after acquiring an additional 30,594 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

