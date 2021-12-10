Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $176.27.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DOV shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Dover in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

DOV stock opened at $171.62 on Friday. Dover has a twelve month low of $115.88 and a twelve month high of $178.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.40.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dover will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOV. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dover in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Dover by 681.8% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Dover by 361.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Dover in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Dover by 334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

