DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.05.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on DraftKings from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on DraftKings from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on DraftKings from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

In other news, CFO Jason Park sold 88,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $4,529,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Woodrow Levin bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.81 per share, for a total transaction of $257,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,908,639 shares of company stock worth $101,654,679. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,780,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,790,000 after buying an additional 676,174 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,298,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,805,000 after acquiring an additional 898,989 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,266,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,222,000 after acquiring an additional 544,809 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,188,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,308,000 after acquiring an additional 637,208 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 211.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,628,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,986,000 after acquiring an additional 9,252,827 shares during the period. 63.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings stock opened at $31.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. DraftKings has a one year low of $27.48 and a one year high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

