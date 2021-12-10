Drive Shack (LON:DS) Price Target Raised to GBX 588

Drive Shack (LON:DS) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 584 ($7.74) to GBX 588 ($7.80) in a report issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital raised their price objective on shares of Drive Shack from GBX 557 ($7.39) to GBX 577 ($7.65) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.10) price objective on shares of Drive Shack in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Drive Shack from GBX 470 ($6.23) to GBX 500 ($6.63) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 525 ($6.96).

Drive Shack Inc is a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses.

