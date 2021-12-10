DS Smith (LON:SMDS) PT Raised to GBX 588 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DS Smith (LON:SMDS) had its target price lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 584 ($7.74) to GBX 588 ($7.80) in a research note issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 51.16% from the stock’s previous close.

SMDS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on DS Smith from GBX 470 ($6.23) to GBX 500 ($6.63) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.10) price objective on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Shore Capital boosted their price objective on DS Smith from GBX 557 ($7.39) to GBX 577 ($7.65) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DS Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 525 ($6.96).

Shares of DS Smith stock opened at GBX 389 ($5.16) on Friday. DS Smith has a one year low of GBX 355.60 ($4.72) and a one year high of GBX 465.97 ($6.18). The company has a market cap of £5.34 billion and a PE ratio of 27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 381.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 414.54.

In related news, insider Miles Roberts sold 702,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 457 ($6.06), for a total transaction of £3,208,546.73 ($4,254,802.72).

About DS Smith

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

