DS Smith (LON:SMDS) PT Raised to GBX 588 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DS Smith (LON:SMDS) had its target price lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 584 ($7.74) to GBX 588 ($7.80) in a research note issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 51.16% from the stock’s previous close.
SMDS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on DS Smith from GBX 470 ($6.23) to GBX 500 ($6.63) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.10) price objective on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Shore Capital boosted their price objective on DS Smith from GBX 557 ($7.39) to GBX 577 ($7.65) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DS Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 525 ($6.96).
Shares of DS Smith stock opened at GBX 389 ($5.16) on Friday. DS Smith has a one year low of GBX 355.60 ($4.72) and a one year high of GBX 465.97 ($6.18). The company has a market cap of £5.34 billion and a PE ratio of 27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 381.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 414.54.
About DS Smith
DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.
