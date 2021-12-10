DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Given New 435.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) had its price target upped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from 430.00 to 435.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

DITHF has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DS Smith in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DS Smith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.88.

Shares of DS Smith stock remained flat at $$4.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.71. DS Smith has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $6.11.

DS Smith Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of packaging solutions. It focuses on the manufacture of sustainable corrugated case materials and specialty papers, providing recycling and waste management services, and plastic packaging that is reusable and recyclable. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

