DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.11.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DTE. Wells Fargo & Company raised DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Shares of DTE opened at $115.23 on Friday. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $96.40 and a twelve month high of $122.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.01%.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $55,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DTE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,117,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,800,530,000 after buying an additional 998,570 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 337.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,015,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,468,000 after buying an additional 783,519 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,425,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,772,000 after buying an additional 564,374 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,104,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,190,000 after buying an additional 546,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 5,858.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 445,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,800,000 after buying an additional 438,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.