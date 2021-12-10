DubaiCoin Price Reaches $1.20 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. During the last week, DubaiCoin has traded up 1,027.6% against the U.S. dollar. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DubaiCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00033380 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00020559 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005199 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DubaiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DubaiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.