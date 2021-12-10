Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) PT Raised to $22.00 at Barclays

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Barclays from $21.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on NAPA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Get Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

NYSE:NAPA opened at $20.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.12. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 12-month low of $16.16 and a 12-month high of $25.25.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. On average, analysts forecast that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 9,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $213,011.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total value of $99,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,221,848 shares of company stock valued at $240,180,484. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,956,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,855,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 419.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 213,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 172,210 shares during the last quarter. 19.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.