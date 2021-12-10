DXdao (DXD) Trading Down 12.3% Over Last Week

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. One DXdao coin can currently be bought for $677.19 or 0.01409237 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DXdao has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. DXdao has a total market cap of $33.40 million and approximately $174,641.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DXdao alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.86 or 0.00353470 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00009838 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000109 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002676 BTC.

About DXdao

DXdao is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link . DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

Buying and Selling DXdao

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DXdao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DXdao using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DXdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DXdao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.