Dynex Capital (DX) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Dynex Capital (NYSE: DX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/9/2021 – Dynex Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Dynex Capital, Inc. and its Subsidiaries and Affiliates, is a mortgage and consumer finance company which uses its loan production operations to create investments for its portfolio. Currently, the Company’s primary production operations include the origination of mortgage loans secured by multi-family properties and the origination of loans secured by manufactured homes. The Company has recently expanded its production activities to include commercial real estate loans and may expand into other financial products in the future. “

12/7/2021 – Dynex Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/30/2021 – Dynex Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

11/29/2021 – Dynex Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/22/2021 – Dynex Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

11/19/2021 – Dynex Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/29/2021 – Dynex Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE DX traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.08. 509,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,069. The firm has a market cap of $626.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.20. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.45 and a twelve month high of $20.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 215.48% and a return on equity of 10.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.13%. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 234.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,726,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,061 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 610.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 441,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,241,000 after acquiring an additional 379,451 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,884,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,824,000 after acquiring an additional 343,252 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 393.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 201,126 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $2,858,000. Institutional investors own 43.39% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

