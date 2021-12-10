e-Gulden Price Tops $0.13 on Top Exchanges (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 10th. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $2.15 million and approximately $114.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, e-Gulden has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

e-Gulden Profile

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,987,437 coins and its circulating supply is 17,165,188 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

e-Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

