e-Gulden Price Tops $0.13 on Top Exchanges (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 10th. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $2.15 million and approximately $114.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, e-Gulden has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $151.85 or 0.00313972 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007672 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001081 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001434 BTC.
- Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000037 BTC.
- Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.
- Presearch (PRE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000495 BTC.
- XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001879 BTC.
- Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000081 BTC.
e-Gulden Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “
e-Gulden Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
