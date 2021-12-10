Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Shares Bought by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.17% of Eagle Bancorp worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 6.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 0.4% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 65,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 3.3% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 8,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 7.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Shares of EGBN opened at $55.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.27 and a 12-month high of $61.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.05.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 42.16% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $87.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.