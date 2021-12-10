Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK cut its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,599 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Eaton were worth $24,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Eaton by 2.9% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 30.1% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Arden Trust Co raised its position in Eaton by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $551,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,389 shares of company stock worth $31,055,080 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.88.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $168.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.18. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $113.79 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 59.03%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

