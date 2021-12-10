Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.46

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.46 and traded as high as $16.55. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $16.44, with a volume of 276,473 shares traded.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.46 and its 200-day moving average is $16.41.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be issued a $0.1108 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:ETV)
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
