Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.46

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.46 and traded as high as $16.55. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $16.44, with a volume of 276,473 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.46 and its 200-day moving average is $16.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be issued a $0.1108 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 36.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the third quarter valued at $110,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 8.9% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 9.0% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:ETV)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

