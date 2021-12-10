Ebiquity (LON:EBQ) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $54.77

Ebiquity plc (LON:EBQ) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 54.77 ($0.73) and traded as low as GBX 50.21 ($0.67). Ebiquity shares last traded at GBX 50.25 ($0.67), with a volume of 13,850 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 53.87 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 54.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £41.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56.

Ebiquity Company Profile (LON:EBQ)

Ebiquity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides media consultancy and investment analysis services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media and Analytics & Tech. The Media segment helps advertisers to monitor and evaluate their agencies media buying performance; advises clients on management and selection of media agencies, setting media buying objectives, and the organization of media functions; and supports brand owners to ensure that agencies deliver services as contractually agreed.

