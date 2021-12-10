Eckoh (LON:ECK) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $60.21

Eckoh plc (LON:ECK) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 60.21 ($0.80) and traded as low as GBX 57.58 ($0.76). Eckoh shares last traded at GBX 59.50 ($0.79), with a volume of 192,850 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £151.64 million and a PE ratio of 59.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 55.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 60.21.

Eckoh plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides secure payment products and customer contact solutions for customer contact centers in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It offers customer engagement solutions, such as chatbots, email management, knowledge base, messaging, social agent, and Web chat; and interactive voice response (IVR) and speech solutions, including identification and verification, IVR self-service, natural language, and visual IVR.

