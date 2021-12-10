Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $18,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in Ecolab by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 20,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECL has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a $235.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.00.

In other news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $38,680,467.44. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at $178,153,109.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total transaction of $323,433.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 228,027 shares of company stock worth $51,503,736 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $231.90. 5,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,765. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.45 billion, a PE ratio of 58.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.75. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.15 and a 52 week high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.10%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

