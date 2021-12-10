Ecor1 Capital, Llc Acquires 185,941 Shares of Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) Stock

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 185,941 shares of Odonate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $308,662.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ecor1 Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 9th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc sold 156,669 shares of Odonate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total transaction of $285,137.58.

ODT traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.52. The company had a trading volume of 6,016,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,371. The company has a market capitalization of $58.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.14. Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $7.10.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.33). Sell-side analysts forecast that Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ODT. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 3.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 124,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 968,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Odonate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Odonate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Odonate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapeutics that improves and extends the lives of patients with cancer. It focuses on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that belongs to a class of drugs known as taxanes, which are used in the treatment of cancer.

