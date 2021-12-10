Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust (LON:EWI) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $313.81

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (LON:EWI) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 313.81 ($4.16) and traded as high as GBX 316.72 ($4.20). Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 313 ($4.15), with a volume of 424,323 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 313.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 325.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of £1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 2.36.

Get Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust alerts:

In related news, insider Mungo Wilson purchased 30,000 shares of Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 323 ($4.28) per share, with a total value of £96,900 ($128,497.55).

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.