Edward Meyercord Sells 64,195 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Stock

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) CEO Edward Meyercord sold 64,195 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total value of $901,297.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Edward Meyercord also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

On Wednesday, December 1st, Edward Meyercord sold 60,805 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $837,892.90.

On Monday, November 1st, Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $253,500.00.

EXTR traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.49. 1,630,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,172,197. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.74 and a beta of 1.87. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.05.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 118.57% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 27,900.0% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 211.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 414.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EXTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Extreme Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Extreme Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.