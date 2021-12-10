Efstathios A. Kouninis Sells 181 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $20,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

PEGA traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.40. 147,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,234. Pegasystems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.86 and a fifty-two week high of $148.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -391.03 and a beta of 1.14.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $256.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.32 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is presently -41.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 0.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 2.7% during the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 3,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 11.1% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 4.9% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 6.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 47.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.75.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

