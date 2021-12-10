Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.59

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.59 and traded as low as $6.06. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals shares last traded at $6.11, with a volume of 93,828 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

The stock has a market cap of $207.59 million, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.59.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EIGR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 128.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 30,753 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC increased its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the second quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 244,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 18,081 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 89,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 14,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 200.7% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 53,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

