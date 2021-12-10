Einsteinium Hits Market Capitalization of $7.42 Million (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 10th. In the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Einsteinium coin can currently be bought for $0.0334 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Einsteinium has a total market cap of $7.42 million and approximately $15,141.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Einsteinium alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.45 or 0.00318284 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007515 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000497 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,189,412 coins. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Einsteinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Einsteinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.