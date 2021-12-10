Einsteinium Price Tops $0.0321 (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 10th. One Einsteinium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0321 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges. Einsteinium has a market cap of $7.12 million and approximately $19,512.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Einsteinium has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Einsteinium Profile

Einsteinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,191,166 coins. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation . Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

