Elamachain Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $882,377.00 (ELAMA)

Elamachain (CURRENCY:ELAMA) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 10th. Elamachain has a market cap of $3.73 million and $882,377.00 worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elamachain coin can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Elamachain has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004324 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00039326 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.48 or 0.00207257 BTC.

Elamachain Profile

Elamachain is a coin. It was first traded on January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 868,102,533 coins. Elamachain’s official message board is medium.com/@elamachain . Elamachain’s official website is www.elamachain.io . Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

Elamachain Coin Trading

