Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) SVP W.H. Baird Garrett Sells 201 Shares

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 201 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total transaction of $24,696.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ESTC traded down $5.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.06. 1,269,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,970. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Elastic has a 12-month low of $97.89 and a 12-month high of $189.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.32.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.57 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.18% and a negative return on equity of 29.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Elastic by 0.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Elastic by 1.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Elastic by 8.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Elastic by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Elastic by 1.9% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

