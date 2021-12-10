Electroneum (ETN) Price Reaches $0.0119

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. Electroneum has a market cap of $213.38 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0119 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

ETN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,908,449,818 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

