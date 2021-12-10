Electrum Dark 1-Day Volume Tops $87.00 (ELD)

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 10th. One Electrum Dark coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Electrum Dark has a market capitalization of $8,298.17 and approximately $87.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Electrum Dark has traded down 28.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electrum Dark Coin Profile

ELD is a coin. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. The official website for Electrum Dark is electrumdark.com . Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Electrum Dark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrum Dark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electrum Dark using one of the exchanges listed above.

