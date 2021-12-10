Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 663,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,120 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up approximately 5.8% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. OLD National Bancorp IN owned about 0.07% of Eli Lilly and worth $153,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 530.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 13,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 11,329 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $52,419,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.05.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $242.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $232.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $157.83 and a fifty-two week high of $275.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $249.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

