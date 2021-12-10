Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $15.55 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,883 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 3.9% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Essex LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,669,000. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Apple by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the third quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 61,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,609,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 231,598 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $32,771,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the third quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,801 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America set a $160.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.81.

AAPL stock opened at $174.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.69 and a 200-day moving average of $145.59. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $176.75.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

