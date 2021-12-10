eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.67. eMagin shares last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 635,811 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eMagin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of $111.71 million, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. eMagin had a negative net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 35.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that eMagin Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other eMagin news, major shareholder Ltd Ginola sold 34,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $90,992.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 93,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total transaction of $233,626.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 231,045 shares of company stock valued at $592,302. 8.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in eMagin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of eMagin in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. KLK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eMagin in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eMagin in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eMagin in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 47.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eMagin Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN)

eMagin Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of organic light emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays and related products. Its OLED displays are incorporated with products including military aviation helmets, military weapons sights and targeting systems, night vision and thermal imaging devices, training and simulation, visualization for ocular surgery, mobile ultrasound, and augmented reality applications.

